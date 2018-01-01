Vostok 2018 Manoeuvres Kick Off In Far East

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 11, 2018)

The Vostok 2018 exercises that the Russian defense ministry kicked off this morning will involve over 300,000 troops, including a Chinese contingent, and are the biggest organized by Russia since 1981. (Russian MoD photo)

The Vostok 2018 manoeuvres have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Troops will train warfare of joint groups in order to ensure military security of the Russian Federation.



The main objectives of the manoeuvres are – to check readiness of command and control bodies when planning and regrouping troops, cooperation of ground forces and the Navy, improve skills of commanders and staffs in command and control (C2) when preparing and conducting combat actions.



The manoeuvres will be held in two stages: during the first stage the troops will complete deployment in the Far East, augment forces of the Navy in Northern and Far Eastern maritime zones, practise joint actions and all-round support of combat actions.



At the second stage, commanders and staffs will practise C2 of combined units to train defensive and offensive warfare.



Main episodes of the manoeuvres will be held at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District: Tsugol, Bamburovo, Radigino, Uspenovsky, Bikinsky, and also at the air force and air defence test grounds – Litovko, Novoselskoye, Telemba and Bukhta Anna, in the waters of the Bering and Okhotsk seas, Avachinsky and Kronotsky bays.



Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the manoeuvres.



Besides, military units of the People's Liberation Army of China will take part in the episodes at the Tsugol training ground.



The manoeuvres are held in accordance with the provisions of the April 1996 Agreement between the Russian Federation, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan and People's Republic of China providing for border security and confidence measures.



In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in manoeuvres, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.



Vostok 2018 Drills Involving 300,000 Troops Kick Off In Russia

(Source: TASS; published Sept 11, 2018)

MOSCOW --- The Vostok 2018 exercise, the largest in Russia’s modern history, which involves 300,000 troops, got underway in the Eastern Military District on Tuesday, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.



"The Vostok 2018 troop exercises have begun in Russia’s Far East," the ministry said. Taking part in the drills are about 300,000 Russian troops, over 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and supply vessels, the Defense Ministry added. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu supervises the drills.



Exercises similar in scale have not been held since 1981 when the Zapad-81 drills that involved about 100,000 troops were held in the Soviet Union's Belarusian, Kiev and Baltic Military Districts and in the Baltic Sea.



The Vostok 2018 exercise will last until September 17. According to Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov, its main purpose is to check the level of training that can be assessed only in an exercise of proper scale.



