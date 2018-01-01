The Vostok 2018 manoeuvres have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.
Troops will train warfare of joint groups in order to ensure military security of the Russian Federation.
The main objectives of the manoeuvres are – to check readiness of command and control bodies when planning and regrouping troops, cooperation of ground forces and the Navy, improve skills of commanders and staffs in command and control (C2) when preparing and conducting combat actions.
The manoeuvres will be held in two stages: during the first stage the troops will complete deployment in the Far East, augment forces of the Navy in Northern and Far Eastern maritime zones, practise joint actions and all-round support of combat actions.
At the second stage, commanders and staffs will practise C2 of combined units to train defensive and offensive warfare.
Main episodes of the manoeuvres will be held at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District: Tsugol, Bamburovo, Radigino, Uspenovsky, Bikinsky, and also at the air force and air defence test grounds – Litovko, Novoselskoye, Telemba and Bukhta Anna, in the waters of the Bering and Okhotsk seas, Avachinsky and Kronotsky bays.
Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the manoeuvres.
Besides, military units of the People's Liberation Army of China will take part in the episodes at the Tsugol training ground.
The manoeuvres are held in accordance with the provisions of the April 1996 Agreement between the Russian Federation, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan and People's Republic of China providing for border security and confidence measures.
In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in manoeuvres, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.
(ends)