CSS System Deployed in Far East for Vostok 2018 Maneuvers

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 11, 2018)

Units of the Combat Service Support (CSS) troops provide comprehensive logistic assistance and maintenance for the troops participating in the Vostok 2018 maneuvers.



CSS units have been deployed at nine training grounds of the Eastern Military Districts to ensure logistic support of the troops on a 24-hour basis, road commandant service as well as large fuelling areas, field meal stations, bakeries, bathroom and laundry facilities are organised at the sites.



Field camps having all required facilities for the personnel have been rapidly deployed at the training sites. Troops involved in the maneuvers are provided with high calorie hot meals.



Over 80 dumps with fuel and ammunition as well as 100 meal stations have been equipped in the Eastern Military District. Up to 2,000 specialists of repairing teams, maintenance brigades of industry enterprises are operating at the Tsugol training ground. A large refuelling area with the use of modern refuelling equipment.



CSS units ensure timely delivering of missiles and ammunition, petroleum, oil, lubricants (POL), food supplies and materiel, maintain and recover automobile vehicles during marches and repositioning. Auxiliary vessels organise comprehensive assistance for warships participating in the maneuvers at sea.



Particular attention is attached to control over fire and environmental safety during the Vostok 2018 maneuvers.



In total there are some 36,000 troops of CSS units involved in the Vostok 2018 drills.



The Vostok 2018 maneuvers have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the maneuvers. In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in maneuvers, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.



