Unified Control System of Standby Air Defence Forces Organized in Eastern Military District Within Vostok 2018 Maneuvers

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 11, 2018)

Unified control system of standby air defence forces organized in the Eastern Military District within the Vostok 2018 maneuvers which it includes the forces and means to repel air strikes, cover up groups of troops and ensure the control of all means of hitting air targets from a single centre.



For the organization of control of Air Defence forces and interaction with the troops concealed, modern means of communication and automated control systems are used. The use of the automated control system allows to identify and distribute air targets as soon as possible, and also to destroy them in real time.



During the Vostok 2018 maneuvers the issues of conducting radar reconnaissance, control and interaction will be performed in the conditions of radio suppression of communication equipment and the establishment of radio interference in different frequency ranges.



For reference:



The Vostok 2018 maneuvers have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the maneuvers. In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in maneuvers, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.



