Phase 3 of Operation Roundup Starts in Syria

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 11, 2018)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- Syrian Democratic Forces initiated ground operations for Phase Three of Operation Roundup yesterday.



The ground offensive, supported by coalition cross-border air and artillery strikes, will clear remnants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria from northeastern Syria along the Middle Euphrates River Valley toward the Syria-Iraq border.



Operation Roundup began May 1. Phase One successfully cleared ISIS from areas near Baghuz in northeastern Syria on May 15. Phase Two cleared ISIS forces from Dashisha, Syria, on July 20. Shaping operations for phase three began Aug. 4, and ground operations will clear ISIS remnants from Hajin and the remaining Dayr Az Zawr countryside east of the Euphrates River.



Syrian Democratic Forces have proven themselves reliable, effective combat soldiers who abide by the law of armed conflict.



Support for SDF Partners



“We will continue to support our SDF partners in our shared fight against ISIS in Syria, and we thank the SDF for the incredible contribution and sacrifices they have made on behalf of the international community,” said Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, commander of Operation Inherent Resolve’s Special Operations Joint Task Force.



SDF operations, with coalition support, have been instrumental in defeating ISIS and liberating millions of Syrians from brutal terrorist rule, OIR officials said. The removal of ISIS from the battlefield has also thwarted the terrorist organization’s ability to recruit, train, equip, finance, inspire, plan and execute attacks throughout the region and the rest of the world.



“The multi-ethnic Syrian Democratic Forces remain committed to liberating the people of north-eastern Syria from ISIS’s control and putting an end to the human suffering in the area,” Roberson said. “Moving forward, we will continue coordination with the SDF and other partners to promote regional security and stability that will ensure a lasting defeat of ISIS.”



Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve remains committed to defeating ISIS in designated parts of Iraq and Syria, and to helping set conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability.



-ends-

