Wildcat Makes First Landing on HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Source: British Forces News; issued Sept 11, 2018)

A Wildcat helicopter has landed on board HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time.



The aircraft carrier will shortly be at sea off the coast of the United States, having arrived in Florida last week, to conduct flight trials.



The ship will be joined by HMS Monmouth during the trials, the Type 23 frigate acting as the carrier's escort.



Shortly after arriving in the US six sailors from HMS Queen Elizabeth were arrested, with two having tasers used against them.



HMS Queen Elizabeth will also be joined by a number of F-35B fighter jets during flight trials, and Merlin helicopters.



The trials will see two F-35 test jets conduct 500 takeoffs and landings from the £3bn pound carrier while she is at sea.



A US Marine Corps Major will join three British test pilots in conducting the first deck landings onboard the ship.



HMS Queen Elizabeth is expected to be fully operational in her Carrier Strike role from 2021.



