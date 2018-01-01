New Type of Russian Airborne Forces to Participate In Vostok 2018 Maneuvers

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 11, 2018)

In the main stage of the exercises, an airborne assault brigade will take part, having an experimental organizational structure equipped with integrated automated control systems for troops, the latest weapons and special equipment.



The Airborne Forces on the Vostok 2018 maneuvers are represented by the operational-tactical grouping, which included divisions of three assault formations - from Ulyanovsk, the Republic of Buryatia and the Primorsky Territory. Servicemen and special equipment of the separate airborne signal regiment deployed in the Moscow region also take part in the maneuvers.



The Vostok 2018 maneuvers have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu. .



Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the maneuvers. In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in maneuvers, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.



