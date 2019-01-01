Saab Wins Framework Contract for Mortar Rounds

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 12, 2018)

Saab has been chosen in competition for a mortar ammunition contract amongst other vendors for 81mm grenades, including both explosive and training rounds for an undisclosed customer. The framework contract will have a duration of five years and the first order intakes are expected to take place in 2019 followed by deliveries in 2020.



Saab Bofors Dynamics Switzerland Ltd. (SBDS), which is part of Saab business area Dynamics will manufacture and deliver the mortar rounds. The order includes the high explosive grenade WG, as well as the explosive grenade EUG and potentially the newest product from SBDS which is the THOR - the latest version of pre-fragmented mortar grenades.



“We warmly welcome this selection of our mortar ammunition. The requirement was exacting as regards its operational and training demands. Our selection is indicative of our leadership as a designer and manufacturer of high-quality mortar ammunition,” says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab Business Area Dynamics.



The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.



Saab is an industry leader in the design, development and production of mortar rounds, warheads and other energetic products. The company is a specialist in total munitions life cycle management and provides servicing of different ammunition types, mainly for large-calibre products. SBDS operates as a subsidiary of Saab, within business area Dynamics, and is based in Thun, Switzerland where it maintains a state-of-the-art development and production site with advanced test and simulation facilities.





