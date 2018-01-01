Kia Promotes Armored Vehicles at DX Korea

(Source: Korea Times; issued Sept 13, 2018)

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday it will showcase its military vehicles for possible export opportunities during a local defense industry exhibition.



At the five-day DX Korea 2018 exhibition being held in Ilsan, just northwest of Seoul, Kia has put on display an armored reconnaissance vehicle and several upgraded concept cars that can be used by armed forces, the company said in a statement.



Ahead of the annual exhibition, which runs till Sunday, Kia invited 50 salespeople from its dealerships in 18 countries to hold meetings in its plant in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, where the company makes military vehicles. The sales representatives discussed ways for the company to make better inroads into the global defense market.



Kia has exported 2.5-ton military trucks to countries in Southeast Asia and Africa in the past and last year it began to ship its light armored reconnaissance vehicle to Mali, a company spokesman said.



-ends-

