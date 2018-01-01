Newest Anti-UAV Defence Systems to be First-Ever Used at Vostok 2018 Maneuvers

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 12, 2018)

Russian newest anti-UAV systems - Silok-01 and Zhitel - will be used for the first time during the Vostok 2018 large-scale maneuvers.



The Silok-01 and Zhintel anti-UAV defence systems will monitor the air space in deployment areas to defend critical facilities such as command posts from unmanned aerial vehicle.



The anti_AUV defence systems can intercept and land low-flying aircraft of the mock enemy. These systems have entered the service with the Russian Electronic Warfare Troops of the Central Military District in 2018. iT is the first time they are used at large-scale drills.



The two systems have already proved their efficiency in the Syrian Arab Republic.



The Vostok 2018 maneuvers have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the maneuvers. In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in maneuvers, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.



-ends-

