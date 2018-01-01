Tu-95MS Long-Range Aircraft Crews to Complete Air Patrol Missions During Vostok 2018 Maneuvers

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 12, 2018)

Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Air Forces completed scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Barents, Chukchi, East Siberian seas and the Arctic Ocean during the Vostok 2018 maneuvers.



The crews of the Tu-95MS aircraft successfully practiced the air-to-air refuelling (AAR).



Su-35S fighter jets performed air cover of the strategic missile carriers.



The Vostok 2018 maneuvers have kicked off in the territory of the Far East and Pacific Ocean water zones on September 11-17 in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Military command and control units, troops of the Eastern and Central military districts, forces of the Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation of Aerospace Forces will be involved in the maneuvers.



In total, some 300,000 servicemen will take part in maneuvers, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 36,000 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels will be involved.



