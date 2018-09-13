PLA Navy Fighter Jet Force Trains for Carrier Duty

(Source: Chinadaily.com.cn; issued September 13, 2018)

The people's Liberation Army Navy's carrier-based fighter jet force has achieved a number of breakthroughs in its training since May 2013, when it was established.



By now, several batches of Navy pilots have become qualified to take off and land the J-15 fighter jet on the CNS Liaoning aircraft carrier.



Some have been exposed to fierce live-fire exercises that included sophisticated fighting scenarios.



An elite team among the pilots also has carried out night landings, widely considered the riskiest carrier-based action, and have become capable of performing round-the-clock, all-weather operations.



-ends-

