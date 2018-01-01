Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 12, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded $194,517,924 for modification P00126 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for P-8A Aircrew Training System production concurrency upgrades in support of the Navy and the government of Australia.



The training system upgrades are required for training devised (devices?—Ed.) to be ready for initial training to meet future mission capabilities.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (50 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (30 percent); Adelaide, Australia (10 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (5 percent), is expected to be completed in September 2023.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); and cooperative agreement funds in the amount of $194,517,924 will be obligated at time of award, $154,776,918 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchase for the Navy ($154,776,918; 80 percent); and the government of Australia ($39,741,006; 20 percent) under a cooperative agreement.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.



