Airbus to Showcase Products and its South African Partnerships at AAD2018

(Source: Airbus; issued Sept 13, 2018)

Alongside its portfolio of innovative, modern and efficient products, Airbus’ South African industrial partnerships will be in the spotlight at the biennial African Aerospace & Defence 2018 show in Pretoria next week.



Airbus, which has an expanding market presence, industrial footprint and research network in Africa, will be promoting its highly efficient and modern range of commercial airliners, helicopters, military and missions transporters, satellites and space data services.



Airbus-related activity in South Africa supports hundreds of skilled jobs (and thousands of indirect jobs up and down the local supply chain) and generates vital export revenues for the country’s industry and its economy.



Airbus Commmercial Aircraft will exhibit a display of the A320neo airliner, the world’s benchmark single-aisle passenger jet. Airbus will also shed light on some of the “made in South Africa” components that are incorporated in the A320neo, the popular A330neo widebody jetliner, the ultra-long range A350 XWB and the A400M Military Transport aircraft.



Airbus Defence and Space will highlight the rugged and versatile C295, which is fast becoming the light-medium transport and missions aircraft of preference in Africa for both military and civil operators. It will also spotlight Airbus’ various Unmanned Airborne Systems, Satellites as well as its space data and geo-intelligence products and capabilities. Airbus is promoting these to governments, industries and organisations in the region for a wide range of applications including smart farming, mining, fisheries, town planning and land use, environmental protection and infrastructure surveillance.



Airbus Helicopters, which employs over 100 people at its regional base in Midrand and supports over 300 light and medium helicopters in southern and eastern Africa, will showcase a model of the H215M multi-role military helicopter. It will also be exhibiting a pair of the popular H125s and a light utility helicopter from the H135 family, on the static display.



As part of the AAD youth development programme, Airbus will be delivering the Airbus Little Engineer workshops that focus on inspiring young learners to pursue and study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



