Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 13, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $187,553,466 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-18-C-1021).



This modification provides for fiscal 2018 Initial Spare Modules, Parts and Afloat/Deployment Spares Package in support of the F135 Lot 12 Propulsion Production contract.



This modification provides for the procurement of initial spare common fan modules, augmentors, power and gearbox modules, engine nozzles, lift fans and clutches in support of in support of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $187,553,466 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for Marine Corps ($67,324,338, 36 percent); Air Force ($44,322,884, 24 percent); Navy ($1,071,466, 1 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($57,460,076; 31 percent); and FMS ($17,374,702; 9 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



