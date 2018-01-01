Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 13, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $266,062,462 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for the procurement of program administrative labor for non-recurring sustainment activities; supplies, services and planning for depot activations; material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities and mockup engines and modules for test cells in support of F-35 Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $266,062,462 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($83,646,823, 31 percent); Marine Corps ($43,446,086, 16 percent); Navy ($32,271,482, 12 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($99,075,389; 37 percent); and FMS ($7,662,682; 3 percent).



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1069).



