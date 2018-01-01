Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 13, 2018)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $480,601,156 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117 in preparation for fiscal 2019 and 2020 lead ship advance procurement/advance construction, and long lead time material funding in support of the Columbia class fleet ballistic missile submarines.



Work will be performed in Quonset, Rhode Island (55 percent); Newport News, Virginia (40 percent); and Groton, Connecticut (5 percent), and will be subsumed into the lead ship construction contract in October 2020.



The award is being combined with a previously scheduled United Kingdom funding modification in the amount of $10,000,000. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

