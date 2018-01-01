Tracking Advanced ASW R&D is as Tricky as Finding a Submarine

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 13, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The U.S. Navy's Surface Anti-Submarine Warfare Advanced Development program demonstrates and validates technology for potential surface sonar and combat systems.



The program forecast to suffer a dramatic decrease in funding, with allocations falling to barely a little more than $1 million annually the next ten years. What little yearly funding that remains seems barely adequate for a full performance review.



Still, there is always a chance additional funding will be made available by way of congressional add-on, which has been a fixture of this effort for a number of years.



However, under current plans, this once-substantial program appears over. Any new technological breakthroughs that may have resulted in the hunting of the "Silent Service" will be part of the classified black budget.



