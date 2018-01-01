Korea – Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 13, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea (ROK) of sixty-four (64) Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles for an estimated cost of $501 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



Also included are two (2) PAC-MSE Test Missiles, range and test programs, publications and technical documentations, training equipment, spare parts, personnel training, U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $501 million.



The ROK is one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by meeting Korea’s legitimate security and defense needs.



The ROK will use the Patriot missile system to improve its missile defense capability, defend its territorial integrity and deter threats to regional stability. The proposed sale will increase the defensive capabilities of the ROK Military to guard against hostile aggression and shield the allies who train and operate within South Korea's borders. The ROK should have no difficulty absorbing this system into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed-Martin, Dallas, Texas. There are no known offset agreements expected to be proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Republic of Korea.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



