Korea – P-8A Aircraft and Associated Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 13, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea (ROK) of six (6) P-8A Patrol Aircraft for an estimated cost of $2.10 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested to buy six (6) P-8A Patrol Aircraft, which includes: nine (9) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems 5 (MIDS JTRS 5) (one (1) for each aircraft, one (1) for the Tactical Operations Center (TOC) and two (2) as spares); fourteen (14) LN-251 with Embedded Global Positioning Systems (GPS)/Inertial Navigations Systems (EGIs) (two (2) for each aircraft and two (2) as spares); and forty-two (42) AN/AAR-54 Missile Warning Sensors (six (6) for each aircraft and six (6) as spares).



Also included are commercial engines; Tactical Open Mission Software (TOMS); Electro-Optical (EO) and Infrared (IO) MX-20HD; AN/AAQ-2(V)1 Acoustic System; AN/APY-10 Radar; ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures; AN/ALE-47 Counter Measures Dispensing System; support equipment; operation support systems; maintenance trainer/classrooms; publications; software, engineering, and logistics technical assistance; foreign liaison officer support; contractor engineering technical services; repair and return; transportation; aircraft ferry; and other associated training, logistics, support equipment and services.



The total estimated program cost is $2.1 billion.



The ROK is one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing Korea’s naval capabilities to provide national defense and significantly contribute to coalition operations.



The ROK procured and has operated U.S.-produced P-3 Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) for over 25 years, providing interoperability and critical capabilities to coalition maritime operations. The ROK has maintained a close MSA acquisition and sustainment relationship with the U.S. Navy over that period. The proposed sale will allow the ROK to modernize and sustain its MSA capability for the next 30 years. As a long-time P-3 operator, the ROK will have no difficulty transitioning its MSA force to P-8A.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be The Boeing Company, Seattle, WA. Additional contractors include: ASEC; Air Cruisers Co LLC; Arnprior Aerospace, Canada; AVOX Zodiac Aerospace; BAE; Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC)/EMS; Compass; David Clark; DLS or ViaSat, Carlsbad, CA; DRS; Exelis, McLean, VA; GC Micro, Petaluma, CA; General Dynamics; General Electric, UK; Harris; Joint Electronics; Lockheed Martin; Martin Baker; Northrop Grumman Corp, Falls Church, VA; Pole Zero, Cincinnati, OH; Raytheon, Waltham, MA; Raytheon, UK; Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, IA; Spirit Aero, Wichita, KS; Symmetries Telephonics, Farmingdale, NY; Terma, Arlington, VA; Viking; and WESCAM.



The purchaser typically requests offsets. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately three (3) U.S. government personnel and ten (10) contractor personnel to support the program in country.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



