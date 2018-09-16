Second Flight Test of MPATGM Successful

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 16, 2018)

India’s indigenously-developed Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) scored two hits on two separate days; seen here is the second firing on Sept. 16. (DRDO photo)

Indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), was successfully flight tested for the second time from the Ahmednagar range today. All the mission objectives have been met.



The two missions on 15 and 16 September 2018 have been successfully flight tested for different ranges including the maximum range capability.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the team DRDO, Indian Army and associated Industries for the twin success of MPATGM weapon system.



(ends)



Maiden Flight Test of MPATGM Successful

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 15, 2018)

DRDO successfully flight tested a low weight, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) from Ahmednagar range on 15 September 2018. All the mission objectives have been met.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and other agencies involved in the mission



-ends-

