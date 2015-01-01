Acquisition Trends 2018: Defense Contract Spending Bounces Back

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued Sept 13, 2018)

DoD contract obligations increased 13 percent between FY 2015 and FY 2017. However, growth was not uniform across what DoD procures. Defense products contracting increased 22 percent while defense services contracting grew by 5 percent and defense research and development (R&D) contracting grew by 6 percent.-- The last two years' defense contracting rebound most benefited the top tier of defense contractors, the Big Five, who have seen a 33 percent growth in defense contract obligations. Small (10 percent) and Medium (9 percent) vendors experienced more modest growth in defense contract obligations while Large vendors fared the worst, only experiencing a 1 percent increase in defense contract obligations.-- The rate of effective competition for defense contract obligations, after previously seeming impervious to change, fell to 44 percent in FY 2017 compared to the historical average of 49 percent between FY 2000 and FY 2015.-- Although defense contracting has rebounded over the past two years, the defense acquisition system currently sits at an inflection point that will likely transform both the acquisition system and its supporting industrial base as DoD shifts its priorities to speed and the 2018 National Defense Strategy's imperatives while also implementing the recent colossal acquisition reforms.There have been substantial shifts in the defense acquisition system over the past two years as it begins to rebound after sequestration and the defense drawdown.1 At a most basic level, defense contract obligations have grown in each of the past two years after a trough in defense contract spending in Fiscal Year (FY) 2015.Beyond topline contract growth, the administration change naturally brings new priorities and policies to the Department of Defense (DoD). For example, the 2018 National Defense’s Strategy heavy emphasis on great power competition will influence the types of weapon systems and capabilities DoD develops and purchases going forward.Shifts in the defense acquisition system have incentivized a variety of changes in the industry that supports it. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the defense sector have increased in the last two years, and at the same time, the corporate strategies pursued by different companies in the industrial base have greatly diversified after an extended period of near-uniform conformity.2While almost every significant player in the defense industry focused on cutting costs and increasing international sales during the downturn, very different strategies have emerged in the current upswing. Some companies have focused on DoD’s call for technological innovation, others have focused on capturing increased revenues from existing product lines by expanding into services, while still others have sought to shift out of what they perceive to be low-margin services to focus on integration and high-margin subsystems.But changes within the defense industry have not, as of yet, been matched by changes in who joins the defense industry. There is little to no evidence of recovery from the significant decline in defense contracting participation that resulted from sequestration, and the rate of new entrants into the defense industry remains at extremely low levels.3This report analyzes the current state of affairs in defense acquisition by combining detailed policy and data analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the current and future outlook for defense acquisition. The data used in this report is primarily derived from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS) and is supplemented with other open-sourced data. This analysis provides critical insights into understanding the current trends in the defense industrial base and the implications of those trends on acquisition policy.This report discusses our findings on the key issues facing the defense acquisition system in 2018 and are organized into five main sections:-- DoD Spending in a Budgetary Context-- What is DoD Buying?-- Whom is DoD Buying From?-- How is DoD Buying It?-- What Are the Defense Components Buying?-ends-