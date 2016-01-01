Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 14, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $88,029,912 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1048).



This modification exercises an option for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot XI support equipment for the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (31 percent); Redondo Beach, California (25 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (13 percent); Hartford, Connecticut (12 percent); Melbourne, Australia (8 percent); Rome, Italy (4 percent); Franklin, Ohio (4 percent); and Chatsworth, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $88,029,912 will be obligated at time of award, $45,158,482 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



