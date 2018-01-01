Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 14, 2018)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KDA), Kongsberg, Norway, was awarded a $498,289,506 firm-fixed-price contract for continued production, sustainment and engineering services for the M153 Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station.



One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-18-D-0135).



(ends)



Kongsberg Awarded Next Phase CROWS Contract

(Source: Kongsberg Group; issued Sept 14, 2018)

Kongsberg has been awarded an IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) frame contract with the United States Army for production, system support and technical engineering support for the family of CROWS Remote Weapon Stations (RWS). The frame contract has a value of up to USD 498 million and extends over a five-year period.



This is the third 5-year contract with the U.S. Army for CROWS Remote Weapon Stations. Between the M151 RWS and M153 CROWS variants, Kongsberg has delivered more than 15,000 RWS/CROWS systems to the various U.S. Government customers.



Kongsberg has developed, qualified, and will continue serial delivery of remote weapon station systems to the United States Army as well as the United States Navy (USN), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), and the United States Air Force (USAF).



The total scope of the agreement will depend on future demand and annual allocations, and will include development and qualification of CROWS / RWS systems for air-defense, CUAS, and Force Protection. Additional technology development under this contract will include advanced control (systems), expansion of on-going ATGM integration, air-defense missile-integration, non-lethal effectors (Escalation of Force), as well as new weapons, including XM 914 (30mmx113).



“Kongsberg is proud to be selected for the next phase of CROWS. We look forward to a continued relationship with the U.S. Army, and the opportunity to support the program office and all the customers and users served by this contract,” says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.



Pål Bratlie, Executive Vice President of Protech Systems, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace adds; “This contract award further validates the trust and confidence that the U.S. Army has imparted on KONGBSERG in its nearly two-decade long relationship. This investment will pay great dividends to extend and expand the Army’s CROWS (and RWS) fleet and allow them to continue leveraging their Technical Data Package (TDP).”



All CROWS and RWS systems are produced in the Kongsberg Johnstown, PA facility. Execution of this contract will secure 3,000+ jobs, both directly and through the Kongsberg U.S. supply chain.

With nearly 20,000 systems sold, Kongsberg is the world-leading provider of remote weapon stations.



-ends-

