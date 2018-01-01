Dutch Sign Contract with United States to Modernize Fleet of Apaches

(Source: US Embassy in The Netherlands; issued Sept 15, 2018)

A major European customer of US military products, The Netherlands on Friday signed a letter of offer and acceptance for the upgrade of its fleet of 28 Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters at a cost of $1.19 billion. (Dutch MoD photo)

On September 14, Ambassador Hoekstra joined Principal Director of Security Assistance at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency Michèle Hizon, and Dutch State Secretary for Defense Barbara Visser at Gilze-Rijen Air Base for a signing ceremony.



Dutch and U.S. officials signed a contract to modernize the Dutch fleet of 28 Apache helicopters. To date, the Dutch fleet has been used almost continuously in major operations of the Dutch armed forces such as protecting ground troops, escorting convoys, and carrying out reconnaissance missions. The attack helicopters are assigned to the Defense Helicopter Command of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.



Secretary Visser said “Reinforcing the armed forces is in full swing. This contract signing is a good example of this. Our operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Mali have demonstrated the importance of Apaches. With this modernization our Apaches remain the versatile combat helicopters that our armed forces need.”



The current Apaches have become technically and operationally out of date after 20 years of service. During the overhaul, the fleet will receive new hulls, transmissions, and rotor blades. In addition, the power of the engines will be increased and they will be better able to fly in bad weather conditions. Other countries that use the Apache are also carrying out this modernization, which makes international cooperation easier.



The first aircraft will be modernized beginning in 2021. By mid-2022, the first modernized Apaches will be reintroduced to the fleet.



The sale represents an estimated total value of 1.19 billion dollars.





The Netherlands to Spend Over $1 Billion to Modernize their Fleet of AH-64 Apaches

GILZE-RIJEN Air Base, Netherlands --- Defense Security Cooperation Agency Principal Director for Security Assistance Ms. Michèle Hizon and State Secretary of Defence, for the Netherlands, Ms. Barbara Visser signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the modernization of the Dutch fleet of AH-64D Apache helicopters under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The LOA is valued at more than $1 billion and includes the modernization of 28 AH-64D helicopters as well as the training of Dutch pilots at Ft. Hood, Texas. The AH-64 Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters. The U.S. Army has operated them since 1984, and the United States and the Netherlands have been partners in the Apache program since 1995. In total, there are currently 15 nations around the globe that employ variants of the AH-64.



The Netherlands partners closely with the United States on several major defense programs to include CH-47 Chinook helicopters, F-16 fighter aircraft, PATRIOT surface-to-air missiles, and the F-35 Lightning II. Additionally, the United States and Netherlands conducted a signing ceremony for four MQ-9 Block V Reaper Unmanned Aerial Systems and assorted equipment during the Farnborough Airshow in July 2018.



The Netherlands is increasing its defense spending and providing for more defense modernization and innovation after years of budget cuts. The Dutch Government aims to reach the NATO Wales Summit defense spending target of two percent of their gross national product by 2024.



