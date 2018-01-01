Rosoboronexport to Organize Russia’s Exhibit at Inaugural Expo EDEX-2018 in Egypt

(Source: Rostec; issued Sept 17, 2018)

JSC Rosoboronexport, part of ‘Rostec’ State Corporation, acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exhibit at EDEX-2018, the inaugural international defence industry exhibition, which will take place in Cairo, Egypt, on December 3 to 5.



‘We were pleased to accept the invitation of Egypt’s Ministry of Defence to take part in the first tri-service defence exhibition in the country. For us this expo is a perfect opportunity to present the latest Russian products and technologies in the territory of our long-term and reliable partner. I am confident that there are very good prospects for EDEX,’ said Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev.



The forum will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The event will be attended by over 300 exhibiting companies.



The integrated Russian exhibit will include more than 10 leading enterprises producing military items, which is in line with the theme of the expo to include different topical fields for the region of the Middle East and Northern Africa. In particular, state-of-the-art products will be presented by the ‘Almaz-Antey’ Air and Space Defence Corporation, ‘Russian Helicopters’ JSC and the ‘Uralvagonzavod’ Research and Production Corporation.



‘Military and technical cooperation between Russia and Egypt is developing gradually and with an upward trend. We cooperate on a wide range of armaments and military equipment designed for all the services of the armed forces, and our partnership constantly creates new mutually beneficial projects,’ added Alexander Mikheev.



Apart from the armaments and military equipment designed for regular armed forces, a lot of attention is given to the technologies and means to counteract terrorism – the main security threat in the region.



‘Rosoboronexport actively helps Egypt to get equipped with the up-to-date high-tech anti-terrorist assets. The new Russian products performed very well in real combat operations in the region – both in countering fighters in Syria and in Egypt itself. We see that our supplied products are very popular among the commanding officers and personnel of the Egyptian units, and rely on further development of armaments cooperation between our countries,’ noted Alexander Mikheev.



In 2018 Russia and Egypt celebrate the 75th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Cooperation between the two states in the military and technical area also has a long history. Egypt became the first country in the Arab world to buy weapons from the USSR, and for many years now it has been the main recipient of the Russian arms and military equipment in the region.



-ends-

