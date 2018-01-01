ASC and DST Sign on for Continued Australian Submarine Innovation

(Source: ASC; issued Sept 18, 2018)

The Australian builder and maintainer of the Collins Class Submarine, ASC, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Australia’s Defence Science and Technology (DST), renewing a relationship that has produced successful collaboration and innovation across Australia’s submarine fleet.



ASC Chief Executive Officer Stuart Whiley said the collaboration with Australia’s leading government sector defence research organisation was critical to the company’s commitment to continuous improvement.



“As the builder, design authority and maintainer of the Collins Class fleet, which will be in service into the 2040s, ASC’s partnerships with subject matter experts and research organisations are a high priority,” said Mr Whiley.



“I’m delighted to secure ASC’s continued collaboration with DST and look forward to further benefits for Australia’s operational submarine fleet, the Collins Class, across ASC’s responsibilities in submarine maintenance, sustainment, upgrades and life-of-type extension.”



ASC and DST have worked together for many years. Since ASC and DST last formalised the collaboration in 2013 the organisations have delivered positive outcomes for Australia’s Submarine Enterprise in the following areas:



--Submarine structures, including the certification of a new hull-welding technique this year;

--Materials, including main motor banding refurbishment;

--Hydrodynamics, including assessing changes to sonar fairing designs;

--Signatures, including radar absorbing materials on submarine masts;

--Diesel engines (performance improvements, condition monitoring)



