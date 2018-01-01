Lockheed Martin Introduces Mission Planning System That Connects Systems and Assets Across Domains

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept 17, 2018)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md --- Success in future conflicts will require the ability to operate across a resilient network that connects disparate systems and assets across different domains. To move toward this future, Lockheed Martin has introduced the Multi-Domain Synchronized Effects Tool (MDSET), which links traditionally stove-piped resources to create synergistic effects and shorten the “data to decision cycle.”



“In planning missions, our troops need the agility to succeed amidst uncertainty,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR and Unmanned Aerial Systems. “MDSET provides that agility by removing centricity from operational planning and paving the way for true multi-domain mission effects planning and replanning at speed and at scale.”



MDSET addresses the complexity of the multi-domain battle by transforming command and control into a collaborative cross domain decision-making framework. Assimilating essential information from stove-piped systems into one intuitive system, MDSET creates a comprehensive picture of the integrated plan, allowing decisions to be made based on concurrent (vs. serial) situational awareness of activity in all domains.



To further the development of multi-domain enabled technologies, Lockheed Martin has hosted a series of wargames – most recently this past August – that explore the processes needed to support rapid and continuous operational planning. The MDSET system played a significant role at these wargames, where the system gave participants unified command and control capabilities in the context of a multi-domain battlespace.



