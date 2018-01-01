ECA Group Supplies its Cobra UGV for Counter IED/EOD to Thai Armed Forces

PARIS --- ECA Group awarded a new contract with the Thai Armed Forces for the supply of several units of Cobra E. ECA Group is working with Apple Scientific Co., Ltd, its Thailand partner.



The Thai Armed Forces was looking for a system able to help them protecting their bases as well as the surrounding areas. The ever-present threat of IED / EOD in sensitive areas such as Military bases and vital installations requires accurate robotic systems able to intervene quickly without exposing humans.



The Lightweight unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) offer a suitable solution to deal with this threat, as they are capable of detecting and neutralizing IEDs at the shortest time possible.



ECA Group was selected thanks to the performance of its COBRA MK2 E and its unique plug and play system enabling to plug instantaneously any required payload. Moreover the entire system is portable and quickly operable as it can be carried in a backpack and deploy within minutes.



ECA Group delivered two units of COBRA MK2 E in the first half of 2018.



COBRA MK2 E is a 5kg war proven UGV developed by ECA Group, especially designed for EOD/IEDD operations. Its modular architecture and its plug and play systems enables to equip different types of payload from detection to neutralization, various water disruptors or integrate specific payload upon customer request. ECA Group's Cobra comes with an ultralight and intuitive Operator Control Unit to facilitate dismounted operations.



