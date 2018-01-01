New Biodefense Strategy Combats Man-Made, Natural Threats

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 18, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The new National Biodefense Strategy is a living document designed to counter man-made and natural biological threats, National Security Advisor John Bolton said during a White House briefing today.



"This is critical, we think, for our defense purposes looking at the range of weapons of mass destruction the United States our friends and allies face," he said.



While nuclear weapons are an existential threat to the United States, chemical and biological weapons also pose dangers to Americans. Bolton noted that biological weapons often are called "poor man's nukes" and said the biodefense strategy aims at countering that threat.



Steering Committee



"What we've done is establish a Cabinet-level biodefense steering committee to be chaired by the Department of Health and Human Services," he said. "This is the approach best suited for carrying out the strategy operationally." HHS Secretary Alex Azar will chair the committee.



Participating agencies include the departments of Defense, Agriculture and Homeland Security, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and others.



Bolton stressed that this is just one part of the nation's biodefense strategy and does not encompass what the U.S. offensive response would be to a biological attack. He also said the strategy will evolve as needed. As new techniques or new medical treatments or new threats emerge, he added, the strategy will change.



Azar, who also spoke at the briefing, noted that the strategy has to cover a range of threats, from nation-states to individuals. He noted that the anthrax attack of 2001 was launched by an individual, while the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918 that infected a quarter of all Americans and killed almost 700,000 was natural.



The threats are real and growing, Azar said. The world is growing more urbanized and interconnected, which speeds the spread of infectious threats. He noted the Ebola outbreak earlier this summer in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "Such is the ease of travel between countries now that just in the DRC, more than 100,000 people are being screened at border crossings every day," he said. "We also face accidental and man-made threats. Today's rapid technological advances have great potential to improve public health and human health, but they also create the opportunity for new kinds of threats and for more and more actors to make use of biological weapons."



The strategy looks to promote research into combating pandemics and coordinating response to attacks or outbreaks. It looks to work with allies, the United Nations' World Health Organization, the Red Cross and others.



-ends-

