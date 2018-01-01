Pilots Safe After AF Plane Crashes On Far North Side (excerpt)

(Source: MySanAntonio.com; posted Sept 19, 2018)

By Sig Christenson and Jacob Beltran

Two pilots safely ejected from an Air Force plane Tuesday afternoon before it crashed in a field on the far North Side, prompting a suspension of training flights at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.Both pilots survived the bailout from the T-6 Texan II training aircraft with minor injuries. The plane crashed in a field near Nacogdoches Road just outside Loop 1604 in the northern suburban fringe, where such wide-open acreage is rapidly shrinking.The commander of the 12th Flying Training Wing suspended flights of the two-seat, turboprop T-6A. It is the service’s mainstay trainer for novice pilots at several bases in Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi under the Air Education and Training Command.The cause of the crash wasn’t known, but an Air Force investigation team was on the ground along with military and civilian firefighters, said Randy Martin, the wing’s spokesman. (end of excerpt)-ends-