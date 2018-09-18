South African A-Darter Guided Missile Test Programme Successfully Concluded

(Source: Engineering News; posted Sept 18, 2018)

By Rebecca Campbell

Jointly developed by Brazil and South Africa, the A-Darter short-range air-to-air missile uses an imaging infra-red seeker and is capable of lock-on after launch. (Denel photo)

South African State-owned defence industrial group Denel announced on Monday the successful completion of the guided missile qualification test series for the A-Darter infrared (IR) homing short range air-to-air missile system. The A-Darter is a fifth-generation missile that uses an imaging IR seeker system.The weapon was conceived in South Africa and jointly developed by South Africa and Brazil, with the programme being led by Denel Dynamics, Denel’s missile, unmanned air vehicle and space technology operation. It will be employed by both the South African Air Force and the Brazilian Air Force.The qualification test series involved four guided launches, all against Skua high-speed target drones (another Denel Dynamics product). Each launch demonstrated a different air combat manoeuvre scenario. As a result, the A-Darter’s full performance was successfully demonstrated. The entire test series was conducted at Denel’s Overberg Test Range, on the south coast in the Western Cape province. (end of excerpt)-ends-