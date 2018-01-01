Pentagon Contract Announcement

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a fixed-price-incentive firm target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2300) for construction of one littoral combat ship (LCS).



The Navy may release a competitive solicitation(s) for additional LCS class ships in fiscal 2019, (Emphasis added—Ed.) and therefore the specific contract award amount for this ship is considered source selection sensitive information (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104) and will not be made public at this time.



Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (40 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (7 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (6 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (2 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (2 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Waunakee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Crozet, Virginia (1 percent); Coleman, Wisconsin (1 percent); Monrovia, California (1 percent); and various other locations of less than one percent each (totaling 38 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was awarded via a limited competition between Austal USA and Lockheed Martin pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) and FAR 6.302-3.



(EDITOR’S NOTE: After initial deployment of the two variants of the Littoral Combat Ships showed they could not perform as designed, and were in addition incapable of surviving in combat, the US Navy cut its planned buy from 55 to 32 LCS.

To replace the LCS, the US Navy decided to build a more capable and more survivable ship that it designated Future Frigate (FF(X)), and in July 2017 it issued a request for information for this new class of ships.

As the three ships ordered today bring the total number of LCS to 32 (see following item), it is hard to understand why the contract announcements state that “The Navy may release a competitive solicitation(s) for additional LCS class ships in fiscal 2019.”)





--- Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a fixed-price-incentive firm target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17 C-2301) for the construction of two Littoral Combat Ships (LCS).



The Navy may release a competitive solicitation(s) for additional LCS class ships in fiscal year 2019, and therefore the specific contract award amount for these ships is considered source selection sensitive information (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104) and will not be made public at this time.



Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (61 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (20 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (4 percent); Kingsford, Michigan (1 percent); Bristol, Connecticut (1 percent); and various other locations of less than one percent each (totaling 13 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was awarded via a limited competition between Austal USA and Lockheed Martin pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) and FAR 6.302-3.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



Navy Awards Three Littoral Combat Ships

WASHINGTON --- The Navy awarded modifications to previously awarded Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) contracts for one Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 LCS to Lockheed Martin and two FY 2018 LCSs to Austal USA, Sept. 18.



“These contract awards represent an important next step in delivering critical warfighting capability to the fleet,” said Capt. Mike Taylor, LCS program manager (PMS 501).



The three LCSs being awarded today are the future LCS-29, LCS-32 and LCS-34. LCS-29 will be built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. LCS-32 and LCS-34 will be built at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.



The Navy has accepted delivery of 16 LCSs. Including today’s contract modifications, a total of 32 LCSs have been procured, with 10 ships under construction (LCS 15, 17, 19-26) and six additional ships under contract (LCS 27-30, 32, 34).





PEO USC is affiliated with the Naval Sea Systems Command and provides a single program executive responsible for acquiring and sustaining mission capabilities of the LCS class, from procurement through fleet employment and sustainment. The combined capability of the LCSs and LCS mission systems is designed to dominate the littoral battle space and provide U.S. forces with assured access to coastal areas.



