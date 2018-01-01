Rostec Displays Over 280 Models of Weapons and Military Equipment at AAD 2018 Exhibition in South Africa

(Source: Rostec; issued Sept 19, 2018)

Rostec demonstrates over 280 models of weaponry and military equipment at the international conference and exhibition AFRICA AEROSPACE & DEFENCE 2018. The exhibition is taking place on September 19-23 at Waterkloof Centurion Air Force Base in Pretoria, South Africa.



During the exhibition, visitors will have a chance to see helicopter and armored vehicles, air defense equipment, patrol boats, small arms, as well as technical means for special units, border protection and especially important facilities. Within the framework of the united Russian exposition with total area of more than 350 square metersHigh Precision Systems (Vysokotochnye Kompleksy), Russian Helicopters, Machine Engineering Technologies Holding (Tecmash) and Ruselectronics present their samples.



"In recent years the volume of the arms market in African countries has demonstrated a steady growth, which creates premises for expanding our presence in the region and bringing our military products to new markets. Moreover, we offer a flexible, integrated approach, which is not limited to the supply of weapons, but can also include after-sales services, training of specialists, logistics solutions, opportunities for localization of productions," said Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at Rostec.



This year, the Tecmash Concern showcases a universal contact aircraft detonator for air bombs. In addition, Tecmash displays over 20 other showpieces, including shells for the Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, aviation and tank munitions. The Ruselectronics Holding presents its products for a single tactical control system and also shows a command and observation machine from the complex of automated anti-tank formation control systems.



Foreign delegates are expected to show a keen interest in Russia's armored vehicles, namely in the BTR-80A and BTR-82A armored personnel carrier as well as in Tigr special-purpose police vehicle. As to air defense solutions, the region has a high demand for the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, as well as for portable air defense missile complexes Verba and Igla-S.



International exhibition of defense and aerospace industry Africa Aerospace and Defense 2018 unites over 35 participating countries.



