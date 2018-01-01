Lockheed Martin Completes 400th Electro-Optical Targeting System for the F-35

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept 19, 2018)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. --- Lockheed Martin delivered the 400th Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) for the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter. The 400th EOTS was completed under the 11th Low-Rate-Initial Production (LRIP) contract and each system was delivered on time or ahead of schedule.



“Achieving this milestone demonstrates the growth and dedication of the F-35 EOTS program,” said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We are proud to develop and integrate a system that assists F-35 pilots with completing their missions safely and effectively. The EOTS team is committed to system quality, on time deliveries and continuously driving down costs while increasing the performance of the F-35 EOTS sensor.”



F-35 EOTS is the world’s first sensor to combine forward-looking infrared and infrared search and track functionality to provide F-35 pilots with precise air-to-air and air-to-ground targeting capability. EOTS allows aircrews to identify areas of interest, perform reconnaissance and precisely deliver laser and GPS-guided weapons.



With stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft ever built. More than a fighter jet, the F-35's ability to collect, analyze and share data is a powerful force multiplier enhancing all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace and enabling men and women in uniform to execute their mission and come home safe.





