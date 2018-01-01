Southern Military District Receives 450 Pieces of Military Hardware

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 19, 2018)

This year, combined arms units, coastal troops of the Black Sea Fleet and Caspian Flotilla, special force of the SMD have received 450 pieces of modern armored and automobile hardware, artillery weapons, communication means, electronic warfare, engineering and special equipment.



As part of rearmament program, tank and motorise rifle units of the district and Russian military bases have received T-72B3 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers (APC) as well as 2S19M2 Msta-SM self-propelled artillery mounts.



Air units and military bases of the Southern Military District have received some 10 aircraft, including Su-25SM3 and An-148-100 military transport aircraft since the beginning of the year.



Besides, unmanned aerial vehicles have been commissioned by the troops – over 20 UAV complexes have been supplied to the Southern Military District since the start of the year.



-ends-

