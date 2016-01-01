Upgrades Completed on Third Argentine C-130

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 19, 2018)

CORDOBA, Argentina --- Argentine Minister of Defense led the presentation of the third completed upgraded C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. The aircraft, [registered] TC-70, was the first to be fully upgraded by Argentine personnel working at Fábrica Argentina de Aviones (FAdeA) in Cordoba. The presentation was made on September 19.



Argentina is upgrading five C-130s with a commercial off the shelf avionics package from U.S.-company L3 that includes a TCAS II TPA-100A traffic surveillance system, a Mk VIII Enhanced Ground Proximity Terrain Avoidance Warning System with internal GPS, an SSU flight data recorder, a solid-state cockpit voice recorder, a TRA-67A Mode S transponder system, a Honeywell 406AF emergency locator transmitter, a Teledyne air data computer, an LTN-100G internal navigation system, an ABH-6 H radar altimeter, and a CALNAV ground mission planning system.



The first aircraft was upgraded by L3 in the U.S. and was returned to Argentina in March 2016. Under the terms of the contract, the remaining four aircraft are being upgraded in Argentina. The second aircraft to undergo upgrades was completed by FAdeA under the supervision of L3 personnel in June 2017. The third aircraft, now back in the hands of the MoD, was upgraded by FAdeA unsupervised by L3.



Two more aircraft are scheduled to undergo upgrades, with deliveries expected in 2019. The upgrades are expected to extend the service life of Argentina's C-130s by 20 years.



