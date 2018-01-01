Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 19, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc., Northridge, California, is awarded $22,005,520 for modification P00006 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0005) that exercises an option to procure the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) full-rate production Lot 7.



This modification provides for the conversion of U.S. government-provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 29 AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds for the government of Italy and three for the Navy.



This modification also includes the procurement of related supplies and services necessary for AARGM full-rate production Lot 7 manufacture, delivery, sparing, and fleet deployment.



Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80 percent); Ridgecrest, California (10 percent); and Sanguinetto, Italy (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Fiscal 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $22,005,520 will be obligated at time of award, $583,629 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($1,732,059; 8 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($20,273,461; 92 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

