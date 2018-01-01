Austal Awarded Contract for Two Additional US Navy Ships

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 20, 2018)

In another win for Australian defence industry, Austal will build two more warships for the United States Navy.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, today congratulated Austal after being awarded a contract to build two additional Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships.



The vessels, which were designed at Austal’s Centre for Excellence in Maritime Design in Henderson, Western Australia, will be the 16th and 17th ships in the Class.



Austal has already delivered eight ships to the US Navy.



“This is an outstanding success and comes after Austal won the contract to build 21 Guardian Class Pacific Patrol Boats in WA,” said Minister Pyne.



“The patrol boats will be delivered to Pacific nations as part of our Pacific Maritime Security Program.”



Acknowledging Austal’s success, Minister Ciobo said he hoped to see even more Australian companies achieving export success.



“Through the Defence Export Strategy we want to become a top 10 defence exporter and I encourage other Australian companies to get in touch with the Defence Export Office to find out what support is available to them,” said Minister Ciobo.



The contract award follows an announcement by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in July 2018 that it would purchase two Austal Cape Class Patrol Boats.



Austal has also delivered Cape Class Patrol Boats to the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy.



All defence exports continue to be subjected to Australia’s rigorous export control regulations.



