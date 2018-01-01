Elbit Systems Awarded $173 Million Contract to Supply Naval Weapon Stations to an Asia-Pacific Country

(Source: Elbit- Systems Ltd.; issued Sept 20, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $173 million contract to provide Naval Remote-Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) to the Navy and Coast Guard of an Asia-Pacific country. The contract will be performed over a five-year period.



Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide lightweight, fully stabilized dual-axis Naval RCWS to be installed onboard a wide range of vessels. The Naval RCWS to be provided feature a 12.7mm machine gun and ammunition, Elbit Systems’ advanced fire control system and the Company’s modular electro-optic suite.



Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I, commented: “We are pleased with this contract award that attests to the quality of our systems. I am confident that the demand for the weapon stations we offer will continue to grow, as customers increasingly recognize our unique capacity to draw on an exceptionally broad portfolio to provide comprehensive operational solutions.”



