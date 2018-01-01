Harris Corporation Receives Orders for 1,540 Two-Channel Handheld Radios from US Army

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued Sept 20, 2018)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. --- Harris Corporation has received orders for 1,540 AN/PRC-163 two-channel handheld radios and related equipment and services as part of the U.S. Army’s two-channel Leader radio IDIQ contract.



The versatile AN/PRC-163 enables users to send information up and down the chain of command as well as across the battlefield network backbone. It incorporates secure two-channel connectivity in a lightweight, easy to use, handheld rugged form factor. The radio can simultaneously transmit voice, data and situational awareness through Mobile Ad-Hoc Networking applications, VHF/UHF line-of-sight, and legacy SATCOM while offering a path to future software-only updates for MUOS, SATURN and other emerging waveforms.



The award further extends Harris’ leadership in software-defined tactical communications and builds upon the company’s proven ability to engineer and deliver two-channel, next-generation handheld, manpack and vehicular radios. Harris previously was awarded contracts by the U.S. Special Operations Command for next-generation handheld and manpack radios and was awarded a position on the Army’s HMS Manpack IDIQ with its two-channel AN/PRC-158 manpack radio.



“The AN/PRC-163 is the most advanced software-defined handheld radio in the world today and will provide our warfighters and commanders with unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced levels of command and control, and situational awareness,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Harris Communication Systems. “These two-channel Leader radio orders are an important milestone in the modernization of the Army’s tactical network.”





Harris Communication Systems is the leading global supplier of secure radio communications, tactical communications networks and embedded high-grade encryption solutions for military, public safety, municipalities, utilities and commercial customers. Harris creates a networked-battlefield environment using software-defined radio technologies in all form factors, including handheld, manpack and vehicular configurations.



(ends)



Rockwell Collins Awarded First Long-Term Contract with Department of Defense to Provide MUOS SATCOM-Capable Airborne Radios

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Sept 20, 2018)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Rockwell Collins has been awarded the first long-term contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to supply Mobile User Objective System (MUOS)-capable airborne radios and ancillaries for DoD platforms including fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, ships and ground installations.



A five-year agreement through the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sixth-generation ARC-210 RT-2036(C) radios begins with a base award of $82.6 million in 2018 with four option years to follow. The contract also includes fifth-generation ARC-210 radios and ancillaries, as well as associated data and services.



“This is the next big step in arming warfighters with next-generation communications capabilities including those available through MUOS, which brings greater overall capacity and signal quality for high reliability when it’s needed most,” said Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager, Communication, Navigation and Electronic Warfare Solutions for Rockwell Collins.



The ARC-210 RT-2036(C) can utilize the MUOS network to provide military forces with worldwide, crystal-clear voice, video and mission data over a secure high-speed Internet Protocol-based system. The radio is also part of Rockwell Collins’ TruNet™ family of products that ensures secure connectivity between ground and airborne units.



As the sixth-generation solution, the ARC-210 RT-2036(C) features a software-defined radio architecture enabling multiple legacy and advanced waveforms, high-speed mobile ad hoc networking and beyond-line-of-sight connectivity capabilities. It will join the more than 45,000 highly-reliable ARC-210 radios currently fielded across the globe on more than 180 platforms.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey.



-ends-

