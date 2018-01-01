Integrated Broadcast Service Allows Old Systems to Communicate

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 20, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The United States Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS) system is designed to integrate existing intelligence broadcast systems into a single architecture, in order to transmit critical data to field commanders as soon as possible. IBS provides the means for national and theater intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensors to pass intelligence and information reports to tactical users, who then make decisions based on the near- real-time dissemination of threat information.



The result is track data that appears on a warfighter's display processor, either as images on a map or scrolling data that, when clicked, conveys a more detailed report of the event.



A major goal of IBS has been to integrate the four legacy intelligence broadcast systems used by the U.S. Air Force, Army, National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and National Security Agency (NSA) into one interactive system. This task has eliminated duplication and now provides commanders in the field with one Common Messaging Format. At one time, the U.S. DoD was using as many as 12 messaging formats.



The Joint Tactical Terminal-Integrated Broadcast Service (JTT-IBS) provides secure two- way satellite communications for critical, near- real-time multi-source threat, survivor, and Blue Force Tracker data. It enables worldwide situational awareness capability by connecting tactical users and intelligence nodes. JTT-IBS is National Security Agency (NSA) Type-1 certified.



IBS is fully up and running.



The next-generation Joint Tactical Terminals is scheduled to begin in FY2019 and run through FY2022.



