Successful Flight Test of Prahar

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 20, 2018)

The Prahaar missile has a strike range of 150 km. Fuelled by solid propellant, it is 7.32 meters long and has a diameter of 420 mm. Its launch weight is about 1.28 tonne and it can carry a payload of 200 kg. (India MoD photo)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the indigenously developed surface-to-surface tactical missile ‘Prahar’, from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Balasore, today.



Range stations and electro optical systems tracked the missile throughout its flight. ‘Prahar’ is a contemporary weapon system capable of carrying multiple types of warheads and neutralizing a wide variety of targets.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Army, Industries and other team members for the successful mission and said “indigenously developed Prahar will further strengthen our defence capabilities.”



Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G. Satheesh Reddy witnessed the launch and complimented all the team members.



-ends-

