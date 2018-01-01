Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 20, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $2,460,000,000 modification (P00024) exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPE4AX-15-D-9436), with one five-year option period for the Defense Logistics Agency to supply the Air Force depot level repairables and consumable parts.



The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $4,930,000,000 from $2,460,000,000.



This is a fixed-price prospective redetermination, multiple-year requirements contract.



The location of performance is Connecticut, with a Sept. 26, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.



-ends-

