United Kingdom – Phalanx Baseline 2 Radar Upgrade Kits

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 20, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom of fifty (50) MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) Block IB Baseline 2 Upgrade Kits for an estimated cost of $75 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on September 19, 2018.



The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has requested to buy fifty (50) MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) Block IB Baseline 2 Upgrade Kits. Also included are support equipment, test equipment, initial spare parts, technical documentation, training, and engineering technical assistance, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $75 million.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues.



The proposed sale of the Phalanx Baseline 2 Radar Upgrade Kits will be used for close-in ship self-defense against air and surface threats onboard the UK's naval combatants and auxiliaries. The UK, which already has earlier versions of the MK 15 Phalanx in its inventory, will have no difficulty absorbing these upgrades and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews, plus training and maintenance support in country as required.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



United Kingdom – SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) MK 11 Shallow Water Combat Submersibles (SWCS)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 20, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom of three (3) SEAL Delivery Vehicles (SDV) MK 11 Shallow Water Combat Submersibles (SWCS) for an estimated cost of $90 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on September 19, 2018.



The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has requested to buy three (3) SEAL Delivery Vehicles (SDV) MK 11 Shallow Water Combat Submersibles (SWCS). Also included are spares; handling equipment; test equipment; operator manuals and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, training, technical, and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $90 million.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues.



The proposed sale of the SDV MK 11 SWCS will continue UK's maritime partnership, interoperability, and regional security capability. The UK has a proven track record of successfully deploying predecessor system. The UK will have no difficulty absorbing this system into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc. (TBE), Huntsville, Alabama. There are no known offset agreements expected to be proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by USG and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews, plus training and maintenance support in country as required.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

