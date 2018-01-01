Northrop Grumman Expands Presence in Salt Lake County, Utah

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Sept 21, 2018)

SALT LAKE CITY --- Northrop Grumman Corporation today announced it has added 30 new jobs at its composites manufacturing facility in Salt Lake County in 2018, with the goal of adding 100 total jobs over the next several years. The re-purposed 90,000-square-foot facility in West Valley City, Utah, will accommodate composite aerospace structure manufacturing programs.



“Our expanded footprint enables us to better serve our customers in support of national security,” said Wendy Williams, vice president and general manager, aerospace structures, Northrop Grumman. “This investment in our employees and in the local community will also enable a variety of new opportunities and additional jobs in the state of Utah.”



The re-purposed building is evidence of Northrop Grumman’s growing presence in northern Utah. The company currently has facilities in 13 locations across Utah and employs more than 4,500 employees in the state. The company was selected by the Utah Best of State organization as the 2018 Best of State in the Aerospace Production and Manufacturing category for its outstanding contribution to Utah’s economy, exceptional operational performance through innovative and lean manufacturing processes, continued improvement initiatives, consistent economic achievement and ongoing community and state involvement efforts.



Aerospace program work at the Northrop Grumman facility will utilize proprietary automated forming processes that have been instrumental in the development and manufacture of high-rate production composite aerospace structures that are extremely high quality, affordable and dimensionally precise. This technology will be evolved to the new material systems, geometries and processing needs of the future while maintaining the superior benefits of a highly automated production process.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

