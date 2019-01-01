Northrop Grumman Opens AC-208 Aircraft Training Center of Excellence in Fort Worth

Northrop’s AC-208 Eliminator Armed Caravan is a variant of the Cessna Caravan light utility aircraft fitted with an electro-optical, laser-equipped targeting system and Hellfire laser-guided anti-tank missiles. (Northrop photo)

FORT WORTH, Texas --- Northrop Grumman Corporation recently hosted an opening ceremony and reception for its new AC-208 Training Center of Excellence. Delegates from the offices of Representative Kaye Granger and Representative Marc Veasey attended the event along with many key leaders from the United States government and industry partners.



The facility is 5,000 square feet of custom-built classroom space located at Meacham Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. The AC-208 Training Center of Excellence is designed to provide partner nations with instructional classroom activities and initial aircrew and maintenance training on the Northrop Grumman modified AC-208 Eliminator aircraft.



“The opening of the AC-208 Training Center of Excellence demonstrates Northrop Grumman’s ongoing commitment to our full-service Contractor Logistic Services (CLS) program which enables partner nations to achieve proficiency and critical capabilities,” said Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager, defense electronic systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our experienced and talented personnel have been providing a variety of CLS services including maintenance and operations training for over 15 years.”



Northrop Grumman offers partner nations an integrated training program including a range of services from initial site set-up, onsite training and instructional classroom activities, mission system and platform maintenance and operations. Training instructors have extensive subject matter expertise and international field service experience, enabling mission success.



The initial training sessions will last approximately four months and include pilot and mission system operator training. Upon graduation, the partner nation aircrew members will be fully trained to operate the AC-208 Eliminator. The Northrop Grumman modified aircraft, can find, fix, identify, track, target, and engage emerging and time-sensitive targets. The aircraft also incorporates an electro-optical, laser-equipped targeting system, air-to-ground and air-to-air communications to provide both day and night reconnaissance capabilities for the mission crew.





