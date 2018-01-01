Patria AMV at European Land Robot Trial (ELROB)

(Source: Patria; issued Sept 24, 2018)

The latest member of highly successful Patria AMV 8x8 family, a fully digitalised state-of-the-art vehicle, will take part in the European Land Robot Trial (ELROB) 2018 held in September 24-28 in Mons in Belgium.



One of the R&D focus area within users of military vehicles is unmanned feature – thus Patria has developed integrated drive-by-wire control system. This system enables use of remote and autonomous functions while keeping standard driver operated operation possibility in the same vehicle. With its partner Diehl Defence, Patria has created an autonomous variant of Patria AMV capable of performing driving tasks without being manually operated.



In Patria case the state-of-the-art autonomous capability is designed and executed in such a way that it can be integrated to all existing and already delivered Patria AMV 8x8 vehicles, without compromising vehicles’ manual operation. This means that over 1,600 Patria AMVs could be autonomous in the future – not forgetting the future sales of the market leader of modern armoured 8x8s.



ELROB event, especially its military part, allows features of the latest development in the field of R&D what comes to unmanned outdoor/off-road ground systems. In these trials various scenarios have been developed in close co-operation with the military users and reflect the up-to-date requirements of the forces. At ELROB Patria AMV will be used in the convoy scenario, where the vehicle is autonomously following the “convoy lead” vehicle. Autonomy is one of the main future capability to enhance soldier survivability, new operating scenarios and increased usage level of the vehicles by performing new tasks.





