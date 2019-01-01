Inaugural Australia–France Defence Industry Symposium to Strengthen Industry Ties

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 23, 2018)

The inaugural Australia–France Defence Industry Symposium will be held in Adelaide 24 and 25 September, marking a significant step forward in reinforcing defence industry ties between the two nations.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, who will open the Symposium with France’s Minister of the Armed Forces, Madame Florence Parly, said it is one of the first projects to be delivered under the Australia–France Initiative (AFiniti).



“The Symposium will strengthen industry partnerships and identify opportunities to deepen cooperation and collaboration,” Minister Pyne said.



“Australia’s Future Submarine Program is the cornerstone of our defence industry relationship with France, but the Symposium demonstrates the relationship is set to grow further.



“Defence industry lies at the crossroads of national and economic security, so strengthening the linkages between our defence industries will be a multiplier for our bilateral relationship.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, said the Symposium will bring together senior government representatives, industry and academic leaders, and peak industry bodies.



“The Symposium will provide a forum in which Australian and French industry leaders can come together to identify complementary capabilities and mutually beneficial opportunities,” Minister Ciobo said.



“I look forward to seeing the fruits of these new connections deliver long-term benefits to both nations’ respective industries and warfighting capabilities.”



The establishment of the annual Australia–France Defence Industry Symposium as part of the broader AFiniti framework was announced in May during a visit by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.



Both Australian and French defence industries will be well represented, with participants including defence primes Thales, Safran and Airbus, together with small to medium enterprises seeking to contribute to major capital projects and explore opportunities for collaboration.



