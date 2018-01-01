Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2018)

Harris Corp., Clifton, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $255,421,604 fixed-price, requirements contract for B-52 and C-130 Special Operation Forces aircraft parts.



This is a seven-year contract with no option periods.



This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is New Jersey with a May 24, 2026, performance completion date.



Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Georgia (SPRWA1-18-D-0014).



-ends-

