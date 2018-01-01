Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2018)Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded $64,800,000 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2470 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026).

This delivery order provides for the low rate initial production 3 initial spares operational requirement to support organizational level maintenance for the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS).



The initial spares requirement consists of six antenna group assemblies, six wideband receivers/exciters, ten radar signal processors (RSP), two antenna drive electronics and two RSP external power supplies for the MFAS.



Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (35 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (21.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (12.3 percent); Exeter, New Hampshire (9.1 percent); San Diego, California (6.3 percent); Annapolis, Maryland (4.5 percent); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (3.8 percent); Hampstead, Maryland (2 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (4.8 percent), and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



